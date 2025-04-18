KUANTAN, April 18 —The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called for a definitive end to the longstanding crisis of illegal land encroachment in the state, describing it as a blatant theft of public resources under the guise of agriculture.

Al-Sultan Abdullah revealed that a total of 14,494.9 hectares of state government-owned land had been unlawfully occupied and cultivated with palm oil, rubber, durian, and other crops.

More concerning, the Sultan said that 5,997.09 hectares of permanent forest reserve (HSK) land had also been encroached upon, allegedly for agricultural purposes, but in truth, it amounted to “a blatant robbery of the state’s assets”.

“This issue did not emerge overnight — it has been deeply rooted for more than four decades without my knowledge, but it is not my intention to dwell on the past or worsen the complexities.

“Instead, we must bring this chapter of illegal land encroachment to a close. Let the lessons of the past guide us forward,” he said in his royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Pahang State Assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang today.,

Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

In line with the state government’s recent decision, Al-Sultan Abdullah firmly declared that no new approvals would be granted for any land applications involving illegally occupied areas.

“This is a non-negotiable principle — to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the trust placed in us by the state and the people,” the Sultan affirmed.

His Royal Highness also expressed concern over rising attempts to manipulate public sentiment for sympathy, portraying land encroachment as a form of struggle.

“This is utterly shameful. Such actions not only tarnish the image of our institutions but also undermine the sovereignty of state governance. Let us not allow narrow political interests to override justice or glorify wrongful acts.

“I must stress that any so-called struggle rooted in the oppression and unlawful occupation of state-owned land will never receive my blessing,” he said.

Calling for firm governance, Al-Sultan Abdullah reminded all land administrators at every level to serve as the front line of defence, not puppets to be manipulated, and to remain uncompromising in matters concerning the sovereignty of state law.

The Sultan further emphasised that the state remains fully open to enforcement bodies, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the Pahang State Enforcement Unit, to act decisively and impartially.

“I stand with all of you who fight to protect this land from being colonised, exploited, and desecrated without remorse. Let not my administration be weak or complacent. Be my eyes and ears — not just voices that speak only to please.

“Let this ‘dark chapter’ serve as a lesson and a lasting reminder to all who hold power,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also voiced concern over Pahang’s struggle not only against environmental degradation but also the leakage of state revenues through various forms of unauthorised resource extraction, saying that millions of ringgit have been lost through the illegal removal of minerals including rocks, sand, ore, gold, bauxite, and rare earth elements, carried out either overtly or under the guise of misused licences.

As such, the Sultan urged the current state administration to continue its efforts to eliminate all forms of resource leakage, as the state’s wealth is a trust that must be diligently protected.

Despite the pressing issues, His Royal Highness also expressed pride in the progress of Malay Reserve Land in the state, which has grown significantly from 218,326 hectares in 1955 to 444,074 hectares today, now comprising 12.34 per cent of Pahang’s total land area of 3.597 million hectares. — Bernama