KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysia has dispatched a medical team from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to Myanmar as part of a humanitarian relief effort under Operation Starlight III following the devastating earthquake that struck the country last March 28.

ATM Health Services Director-General Lieutenant General Datuk Dr Zulkeffeli Mat Jusoh said the 69-member team comprised 16 officers and 53 members from various specialisations, including the Forward Anaesthesia and Surgical Team (Fast) from the Malaysian Field Hospital, an element from the Royal Engineers Regiment (RAJD).

He said the team, led by Colonel Dr Ahmad Farhan Ahmad Fuad, also brought essential equipment, including a Level Two Field Hospital, medical and communication kits, technical equipment, a four-wheel-drive vehicle, and two 18-tonne capacity trucks.

Joint Forces Headquarters Chief of Staff Maj Gen Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Khamis, Armed Forces Health Services Director-General Lt Gen Datuk Dr Zulkeffeli Mat Jusoh, and Ops Starlight 3 Commander Col Dr Ahmad Farhan Ahmad Fuad pose for a photo before the deployment of the Malaysian Field Hospital team for a humanitarian mission to Myanmar at Subang Air Base today. — Bernama

“The plan is to operate the field hospital for one month, and after that, we will conduct an assessment based on field observations to determine any further needs,” he told reporters during the sending-off ceremony at the Subang Air Base today.

He said the plan is to operate the Field Hospital in the Sagaing area, Myanmar, but did not rule out the possibility of the location changing based on the situation.

Commenting further, Dr Zulkeffeli said the team took 72 hours to prepare to activate the mission as various factors had to be taken into account, including security, limited water and electricity supplies in the area where the Field Hospital is located.

“For security factors, the Myanmar government has ensured that the area where we are deployed is safe,” he said.

Operation Starlight III was deployed from the Subang Air Base using two Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Airbus A400M aircraft which departed at 4.45am and 5.15am, respectively.

Both flights are expected to land at Mandalay International Airport, Myanmar, at 7.30am and 8.00am (Malaysian time) today.

Meanwhile, Dr Ahmad Farhan said the team will provide health treatment to the affected victims immediately after arriving in the Sagaing district, Myanmar. — Bernama