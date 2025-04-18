BANGI, April 18 — The MyGenom Project has the potential to become Malaysia’s national genomic reference, enabling early detection of diseases and the development of suitable treatment and intervention strategies, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the project, officially launched on Aug 29 last year, has already attracted 2,000 participants under its first phase.

“All crucial data is stored within this project, giving us the ability to conduct genome-based studies. Through this, we can analyse the root causes of diseases and develop precise treatment approaches based on accurate and reliable data.

“This research enables us to identify the origins of diseases and propose preventive measures and early intervention strategies,” he told reporters after visiting the MyGenom Project and participating in a blood sample collection session here today.

Also present was Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang. Both ministers voluntarily contributed blood samples for genomic sequencing to show their support for the development of a national genomic data asset under the MyGenom initiative.

Meanwhile, Chang said the government has allocated RM20 million for the first phase of the MyGenom Project, while the second phase, expected to begin by the end of this year, is projected to require RM91 million.

He added that the initiative is driven by local experts and talents, and is supported by state-of-the-art facilities, including Malaysia’s first population-scale genomic sequencing machine, the Illumina Novaseq X Plus.

“This equipment enables large-scale in-house genome sequencing, shortens the analysis process, strengthens national data ownership, and builds local expertise,” he said.

Chang noted that 500 genomes have been successfully sequenced so far in the first phase, involving 2,000 participants.

“The full target for Phase One is to sequence 2,400 genomes by the end of this year, before moving on to Phase Two with a cumulative target of 10,000 genomes,” he added.

The MyGenom Project is spearheaded by researchers from agencies under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH). Key institutions involved include the Malaysian Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI), National Institute of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM), Institute for Medical Research (IMR), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The MOH’s MyGenom team employs three sampling strategies: continuous collection at seven selected hospital blood donation centres nationwide, periodic collection at three other hospitals, and targeted sampling within selected communities. — Bernama