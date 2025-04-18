PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today said he will meet with his Thai counterpart early next month to discuss the development of the Pan-Asian Railway Network, with customs clearance for Malaysian trains passing through Thailand to be a key topic.

Loke said the Malaysian government had envisioned the railway network three decades ago, but it was never fully realised due to several missing links and inaccessible sections along the route.

“Right now, from Malaysia all the way to China, the railway can be pass through, but the only hindrance right now is that when you past through different countries, you have restrictions,” he said in a press conference after attending the Railway Asset Corporation (RAC) Customer Appreciation Ceremony and Open Day at Double Tree Hotel here.

“You have custom clearance to be clear, so all that must be dealt with before a regular service can be conducted.

“I will be visiting Bangkok on May 2 to meet with their transport minister. The main agenda is to discuss this matter,” he added

The Pan-Asian Railway Network, also referred to as the Kunming–Singapore railway, connects China, Singapore and all the countries of mainland Southeast Asia.

The Seremban MP added that Malaysia’s railway network infrastructure is almost complete, with only a section in Johor left to be completed.

“It will be very, very strategic for Malaysia, but we do not want to be used for domestic purposes only. At present, we are focusing solely on passenger services, the ETS, but we want to utilise it for cargo as well, which is already happening. However, we aim for more Asean trade and increased movement from Malaysia all the way to China.

“Once you reach China, their network allows access to any part of the country. And from China, you can connect to Euro Asia and even reach Europe,” he said.

In his speech, Loke said the realisation of the Pan-Asian Railway Network is one of the key matters highlighted by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent visit to Malaysia, as part of China's commitment to jointly develop the Land-Sea Corridor.