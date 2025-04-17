KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Chinese President Xi Jinping said China supports Malaysia as the Asean Chair this year and stands ready to sign the Asean-China Free Trade Upgrade Protocol with regional countries as early as possible.

He said China and Asean will reject decoupling, supply disruption, tariff abuse, counter law of the jungle with openness, inclusiveness, solidarity and cooperation.

China will work with Asean to address instability and uncertainty in the world with the stability and certainty of Asia, he added.

According to a statement on its website, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said President Xi made the remarks during bilateral talks with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya yesterday, as part of his three-day state visit to Malaysia that began on Tuesday.

Xi also said Malaysia’s choice of Asean theme this year, “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” reflects its deep insight into the current international landscape. — Bernama