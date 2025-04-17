PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday expressed confidence that Malaysia will achieve greater success under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“During my last visit in 2013, I was deeply impressed by Malaysia’s beautiful nature, diverse culture and kind people.

“Now, coming back 12 years later, I am truly delighted to see Malaysia booming and making great strides in modernisation.

“I have no doubt that under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Prime Minister Anwar, Malaysia will be ever more vigorous and achieve even greater success in building Malaysia Madani,” he said at a dinner hosted by Anwar at Seri Perdana here.

Xi also highlighted how the two countries have come a long way over 50 years of formal diplomatic relations.

“Over the past 50-plus years since we began formal diplomatic relations, we have worked together and built a relationship as solid as a stone and only getting stronger.

“Politically, we respect and trust each other; economically, we enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation; culturally, we learn from and invigorate each other. This relationship is benefiting our people in real ways,” he said.

The President also emphasised that a new historical chapter in Malaysia-China relations began in 2023, with both countries agreeing on the vision to build a community with a shared future.

Xi is currently on a three-day state visit to Malaysia, which began yesterday at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim.

This visit marks Xi’s second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, after the last visit in 2013, which saw the two countries upgrade diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Among those present at the dinner were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Other ministers in attendance were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil; Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook; Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli; Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming; Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Also present was Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin. — Bernama