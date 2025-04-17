BANGKOK, April 17 — The construction of a jointly-funded second bridge and the upgrading of the existing bridge linking Rantau Panjang, Malaysia, and Sungai Kolok, Thailand, are expected to be completed by 2028.

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi stated that the project includes the construction of a new 117.3-metre bridge parallel to the existing one, along with comprehensive upgrades to the original structure.

“With an estimated cost of RM40.54 million, the project is jointly funded by both governments and is targeted for completion in 2028,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Nanta and Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Transport, Suriya Juangroongruangkit signed the Construction Agreement (CA) for the second bridge and the upgrading of the existing bridge.

The exchange of the agreement was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, marking the formal commencement of this major cross-border infrastructure project between Malaysia and Thailand.

Nanta remarked that the signing signifies another crucial step towards fostering sustainable regional development and inclusive growth.

“It aligns with Malaysia’s Chairmanship of Asean under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ which reflects the region’s shared vision of collective progress — ensuring that development benefits all communities and no one is left behind,” he said.

The minister highlighted that the collaboration demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to fostering regional development, strengthening bilateral ties, and ensuring inclusive prosperity for border communities.

Once completed, the expanded infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, trade, and people-to-people interactions, serving as a lasting symbol of the enduring friendship between Malaysia and Thailand.

For the record, in 2012, under the Joint Development Strategy (JDS) for Border Areas endorsed by the Heads of State, Malaysia’s Ministry of Works and Thailand’s Department of Highways under the Ministry of Transport agreed to expand the bridge’s capacity to meet rising demands.

Malaysia subsequently took the lead in designing the new structure, drawing inspiration from the traditional “Perahu” (boat) motif, paying homage to Sungai Golok’s central role in linking Rantau Panjang in Kelantan and Su-ngai Kolok in Narathiwat. — Bernama