KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysia and China yesterday signed two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fields of emerging technologies and satellite navigation (Satnav) systems, in conjunction with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day state visit to Malaysia that began yesterday.

The first MoU involves mutual support for the establishment of Joint Laboratories in the Field of Emerging Technologies, signed by Malaysia’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Chang Lih Kang, and the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and President Xi.

According to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), the MoU aims to support research institutions, institutions of higher learning and enterprises in setting up joint laboratories to enhance cooperation in high-impact technology fields.

The laboratories will focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, biotechnology, advanced material technology, renewable energy, and other mutually identified emerging technologies.

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks a strategic leap in Malaysia’s efforts to strengthen its national technology and innovation ecosystem.

“Cooperation with the People’s Republic of China will open access to world-class expertise, accelerate technology transfer and empower the development of joint laboratories in high-impact fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and renewable energy,” Mosti said in a statement.

This initiative aligns with Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) and the Madani Government’s emphasis on economic growth through innovation, high-value industries, and the creation of skilled employment for Malaysians.

The second MoU involves cooperation between Mosti and China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in the application of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

It aims to strengthen technical collaboration between both countries in the research, development and utilisation of BDS-based technologies and local Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) across sectors such as agriculture, logistics, finance and manufacturing.

“This cooperation will create opportunities for research institutions, universities and industry players to develop smart applications based on satellite data, particularly using the BDS system, which is now one of the world’s major global navigation satellite systems,” said Mosti.

This strategic partnership is seen as a key step in empowering Malaysia’s local space technology ecosystem and expediting the transfer of high-impact technology, in line with the country’s digital future aspirations.

Mosti noted that both MoUs complement the Agreement on Cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) signed on 4 October 2013, as well as the MoU on the Expertise Exchange Programme in Science and Technology signed on 19 June 2024. — Bernama