KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysia’s largest Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Daily today announced the suspension of both its chief editor and deputy chief sub-editor over an error involving the Malaysian flag published on its front page.

In a brief two paragraph statement in Mandarin published on its news portal, Sin Chew Daily said the suspensions are effective immediately and will remain until investigations into the issue are completed.

The Chinese-language newspaper had published an incomplete illustration of the Jalur Gemilang, without the crescent moon, on its front page last Tuesday in conjunction with the coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia.

Earlier today, federal police summoned Sin Chew Daily chief editor and deputy chief sub-editor to record their statements at the Classified Crime Investigation Unit Office in Bukit Aman.

The case is being investigated under Section 3(1)(c) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and Section 4(1)(b) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported as saying the chief editor was the person responsible for approving the publication of the illustration, while the deputy chief sub editor was the graphic designer of the flag illustration.

The vernacular newspaper issued an unreserved apology yesterday to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, while acknowledging the King’s advice and described the mistake involving the Jalur Gemilang as a serious lapse.

The Home Ministry has also issued a show-cause letter to the newspaper over the incident, stressing that the Jalur Gemilang must be treated with respect as it symbolises national sovereignty, unity, and identity.