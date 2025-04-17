PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — More than 31,000 prospective Malaysian Haj pilgrims have undergone health screenings and are now fully registered in the International Patient Summary (IPS) system via the MySejahtera application, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the IPS initiative, as part of a broader digital transformation, enables healthcare practitioners in the Holy Land to access key medical information such as health history, medication records, and allergies by simply scanning a quick response (QR) code.

The introduction of IPS, he said, also allows the Saudi Arabian government to provide swift intervention through its medical teams in the event of any health incidents.

“For this year’s Haj season, the digitalisation process has been fully implemented. The health information of Malaysian pilgrims is now securely stored (via IPS) and can be accessed remotely through a QR code, as reported in the MySejahtera app,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after a meeting between the top management of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Medical Taskforce Delegation to the Holy Land for the 1446H/2025M Haj season, held here today.

Last year, Dzulkefly had announced that Malaysian Haj pilgrims in 2024 would be equipped with IPS through the MySejahtera app, to facilitate treatment should any health issues arise during the pilgrimage.

He said feedback from Saudi Arabia on the IPS had been very encouraging, making it easier for their medical teams to provide assistance to ailing pilgrims.

“We’re working closely with them, and they (Saudi authorities) have embraced this (IPS) almost immediately.

“With IPS, we can instantly access all summary medical records and past health procedures. Their teams are able to deliver treatment quickly and effectively,” he added.

When asked about challenges facing the MOH Haj team, Dzulkefly cited extreme heat as one of the main issues expected to affect pilgrims this year.

“I urge our medical personnel and pilgrims to avoid prolonged exposure to heat to prevent heat stroke and related conditions.

“Make sure to drink enough fluids. It is vital to always keep yourself well hydrated,” he advised, noting that 268 MOH health workers will be deployed for this year’s Haj season.

On March 21, Tabung Haji Chief Executive Officer Datuk Syed Hamadah Syed Othman announced that the first flight of Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land for the 1446H/2025M season is scheduled for April 29.

The final batch of pilgrims is expected to depart on May 30. — Bernama