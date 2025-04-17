KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Three new names have entered the ranks of Malaysia’s wealthiest, including a former police officer and a minimart magnate, according to Forbes’ 2025 list of the 50 richest Malaysians.

The highest new entrant is the Krishnan family, who debuted at No. 5 with a net worth of US$5.3 billion (RM24 billion), inheriting a vast telecom and energy empire after Ananda Krishnan’s death in November.

Also joining the list is Lee Thiam Wah, founder of 99 Speed Mart, whose IPO last year raised US$532 million and made him Malaysia’s richest newcomer with US$3.5 billion in assets.

In a surprise addition, Optimax’s Tan Sri Tan Boon Hock made his debut at No. 40 with US$490 million, having turned to business after a career in the police force, with ventures in healthcare and AI traffic solutions.

Despite new faces, the top ranks remained unchanged, with “Sugar King” Robert Kuok, now 101, holding firm at No. 1 with a net worth of US$11.4 billion.

Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan of Hong Leong Group kept second place with US$9.8 billion, while the Teh siblings of Public Bank stayed third at US$5.9 billion.

Koon Poh Keong and his siblings moved up to fourth place with US$5.4 billion, driven by gains in their aluminium business.

Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah of Sunway added US$600 million to his fortune, bringing him to No. 9 with US$3 billion, boosted by rising share prices and plans to list his group’s healthcare unit.

The minimum wealth required to make the list rose to US$335 million, up from US$320 million last year.

The combined net worth of the 50 richest Malaysians grew to US$90 billion, helped by a stronger ringgit despite a stagnant stock index and global economic headwinds.

Malaysia’s top 10 richest in 2025:

Robert Kuok – US$11.4 billion Quek Leng Chan – US$9.8 billion Teh siblings – US$5.9 billion Koon Poh Keong & siblings – US$5.4 billion Krishnan family – US$5.3 billion Lee Yeow Chor & Yeow Seng – US$5.2 billion Francis Yeoh & siblings – US$3.6 billion Lee Thiam Wah – US$3.5 billion Jeffrey Cheah – US$3 billion Chia Song Kun – US$2.3 billion

The complete list is available here.