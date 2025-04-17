KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Far-right US commentator Bill O’Reilly derided Chinese President Xi Jinping over the latter’s official visit to Malaysia that ended today, disparaging the Southeast Asian nation’s economic capacity in a clip circulating online.

Speaking dismissively in the clip, O’Reilly claimed not to know what Xi hoped to gain from visiting Malaysia amid a brewing trade war between US and China.

“The Malays aren’t going to buy your stuff, they don’t have any money!” he said in the clip.

Beijing has actively sought to bolster economic ties with Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia, partly as a strategy to counteract trade pressures exerted by Washington.

US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on virtually all countries earlier this month, with especially aggressive rates on China that has also retaliated.

The two countries’ reciprocal tariffs have reach levels that are effectively embargoes against each other.

Xi’s visit to Malaysia was historic as it marks his first in over a decade and coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.