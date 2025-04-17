KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Enforcement officers from the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur office of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) raided eight retail premises around Brickfields here last night on suspicion of selling controlled goods without a valid licence.

Its chief enforcement officer, Mohd Shahran Mohd Arshad, said the raids, which began at 9 pm, were conducted with the collaboration of the Immigration Department (JIM) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He said 238 kilogrammes (kg) of packet cooking oil, 64 packets of wheat flour, 75 packets of sugar and 28 canisters of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), valued at about RM5,500, were seized during the raids.

“This action was taken following the spread of videos on social media showing several premises run by foreigners not displaying price tags and selling controlled goods such as sugar, cooking oil, flour and LPG without a permit,” he told reporters after the operation.

He said six compounds for RM3,000 were issued to the business operators concerned for not displaying price tags on goods for sale under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and under the Weights and Measures Act 1972 for using unverified weighing and measuring instruments.

Four investigation papers were also opened under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for breaching Regulations 3(1) and 18 of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 for trading and storing controlled goods without a license or written permit, he added.

Meanwhile, DBKL issued seven compound notices and four notices for the closure of premises. — Bernama