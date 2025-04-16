BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 16 — An elderly woman incurred a loss of RM764,511.17 after falling victim to a phone scam.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Helmi Aris said the 73-year-old local retiree lodged a report on Monday, claiming she had been deceived.

“She received a phone call on Feb 18 from a caller identifying himself as a police officer from Pahang, claiming she was involved in a money laundering case and several other criminal offences,” he said in a statement today.

Helmi said the suspect threatened to arrest the woman but also offered to help her ‘resolve’ the matter and erase her supposed criminal record.

He then requested the victim’s banking information, allegedly for verification purposes related to the money laundering case, which she subsequently provided.

Helmi said the victim received several one-time password (OTP) verification messages, believed to be part of online fund transfers, which the suspect instructed her to confirm.

When the victim checked her bank statement this month, she discovered that 59 transfers to six accounts had been made without her knowledge. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He advised the public to remain vigilant against online scams, to be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls or dealing with unknown individuals, and to never disclose banking information to others.

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, a senior manager at a private company lost RM64,500 after falling victim to a non-existent tender scam.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 42-year-old woman was contacted on March 17 via WhatsApp by an individual claiming to be an officer from the Federal Territory Education Department, offering a curtain and accessories installation tender at the Besut District Education Office.

“However, the suspect stipulated that the materials must be sourced from a supplier appointed by the department,” he said when contacted today.

He said the victim made two transfers totalling RM64,500 into a bank account provided by the suspect, purportedly belonging to the supplier.

“She lodged a police report yesterday after discovering the tender offer did not exist. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said. — Bernama