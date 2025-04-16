SEREMBAN, April 16 — Police have arrested three men suspected of being involved in a machete attack at a shopping mall here yesterday evening.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din confirmed that the suspects, aged between 35 and 47, were apprehended within 24 hours of the incident in the Port Dickson area at around 5 pm. Authorities also seized the weapon believed to have been used in the attack.

“Background checks revealed that all three suspects have criminal records, including prior offences related to drugs and violent crime,” he said in a statement today.

The suspects are currently in police remand for three days. The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code, as the victim suffered serious injuries, according to medical reports.

Yesterday, the media reported that a group of men, including one wielding a machete, attacked a victim at a shopping centre on Monday. — Bernama