JOHOR BARU, April 16 — The 16-year-old student accused of creating AI-generated pornographic deepfake photos had his remand extended by five days until Sunday to assist police investigations.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nabilah Nizam following an application from the investigating officer attached to the Iskandar Puteri district police today.

Separately, a 19-year-old suspect was also remanded for six days starting today in connection with the same case. The older suspect is being investigated for allegedly distributing edited pornographic photos involving current and former students of a private school in Kulai.

Both suspects are being investigated under Section 7 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which deals with the improper use of network facilities to disseminate obscene materials.

The 16-year-old, described by police as the mastermind, was first arrested on April 8 in Kulai. He is alleged to have edited deepfake pornographic images of unsuspecting current and former female students and offered them for sale on social media for RM2 each.

Johor police have received 29 reports linked to the case as of yesterday, an increase from the 22 reports recorded last Saturday.

Johor police chief Datuk K. Kumar previously stated that the investigation began with eight initial reports, which led to the suspect’s arrest. The case has since escalated, with over 40 individuals, including former and current students of the private school, claiming to be victims.

The activity came to light after one of the victims, a former student, alerted Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching. Another family member of a victim also stepped forward, prompting further investigation.

The private school involved has expelled the 16-year-old suspect for breaching its rules following his arrest. Meanwhile, investigations into both suspects are ongoing.