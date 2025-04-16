KOTA BARU, April 16 — Police have received reports from two girls, aged 13 and 14, who alleged they were raped by their father and uncles.

According to Sinar Harian, Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the two reports were made separately yesterday, in Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai.

“For the case in Tanah Merah, the 13-year-old victim alleged she was raped by her father and two uncles since last year.

“In Kuala Krai, the 14-year-old victim also was raped by her father beginning last year,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference today.

He reportedly said that the girls saw a viral TikTok post by the Kelantan police regarding cases of rape and incest, which encouraged them to come forward — adding that the girls voluntarily went to the police stations to lodge the reports.

Sinar Harian reported that all suspects named in the reports have been arrested, and that investigations are ongoing, with authorities awaiting medical reports.