GEORGE TOWN, April 16 — Penang Mufti Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Sukki Othman has urged authorities to take stern action following an incident where several women performed a half-nude dance at a public event in Batu Ferringhi.

The performance, which took place during a Songkran festival celebration, was held just 50 metres from a mosque and sparked widespread outrage after a video of the event went viral on social media.

Dr Mohd Sukki condemned the act, stating that it tarnished the image of the popular tourist destination and violated the religious sensitivities and cultural values of Malaysia, a nation guided by Islamic principles.

“The authorities must act decisively according to existing laws, and the management of tourism venues should tighten their guidelines and monitoring to prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said in a statement today.

He emphasised that Islam places great importance on dignity and modesty and preserving one’s modesty in private and public spaces.

He stated that exposing one’s body and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public was clearly against Islamic teachings and should be prevented.

“Society must always be vigilant and not take lightly issues of public immorality. We all have a role to play in promoting virtue and preventing wrongdoing,” he added.

The chairman of the Ar-Rahman Mosque in Batu Ferringhi, Ismail Din, also condemned the event, stating that the mosque community had not been informed about the Songkran celebration and only became aware of it after the video went viral.

There must be greater care in granting permits for such events, with celebrations or public entertainment taking into consideration the sensitivities of the local community, he said in a separate statement.

Meanwhile, Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad told Bernama that no permits had been issued for the festival. The event, which took place last Saturday and Sunday from 4pm until late evening, had tickets priced between RM60 and RM120. — Bernama