KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The owner of two rottweilers that injured five people in Kuala Ketil earlier this month has been fined RM8,500 after pleading guilty to five counts of negligence.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the Baling magistrates’ court imposed a RM1,700 fine for each charge, with a two-month jail term to be imposed if 69-year-old Chong Shen Chong fails to pay.

Chong was charged under Section 289 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

His lawyer, Alvin Kua, earlier pleaded against a prison sentence by highlighting that his client suffers from depression and heart conditions that need ongoing medical care.

Kua added that Chong had promised not to repeat the offence and confirmed that the two rottweilers were euthanised by the veterinary services department.

The dogs had escaped from their cage and attacked the victims on the morning of April 1.

Magistrate Najwa Che Mat presided over the matter, while Deputy Public Prosecutor Amirul Halimi Salleh led the prosecution.

Chong, a businessman, paid the fines in full.