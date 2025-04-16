JOHOR BARU, April 16 — A workshop worker reportedly pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to driving under the influence of alcohol, which led to the death of a food delivery rider.

According to Sinar Harian, Kok Zi Kang, 25, was charged with driving a BMW530i with a blood alcohol level of 76mg per 100ml of blood — 26mg above the legal limit of 50mg/100ml — which allegedly led to a fatal crash that killed Mohd Taufik Arif Sariff, 37, on April 13.

The incident reportedly occurred at 2.10am along Kilometre 16 of the Johor Bahru–Kota Tinggi road.

Kok was also said to be facing a separate charge for displaying a vehicle registration number that did not belong to the car he was driving, at about 4.30am the same day at the Seri Alam district police headquarters.

Both charges were reportedly brought under the Road Transport Act 1987 — with the drink-driving offence under Section 44(1)(b) punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to RM100,000, and disqualification from driving.

The second offence, under Section 108(3)(f), carries a penalty of up to five years’ jail, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both.

During proceedings before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid, Deputy Public Prosecutor Amirah Tasnim reportedly requested bail to be set at RM25,000 for both charges, with conditions including monthly police check-ins, surrender of passport, and suspension of Kok’s driving licence.

Defence counsel Chuah Shyue Chien reportedly appealed for a lower amount, citing Kok’s RM4,000 monthly income and his responsibility in caring for his parents.

According to the report, the court allowed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and imposed all requested conditions. The case is scheduled for mention and document submission on May 19.