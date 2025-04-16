KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Chinese President Xi Jinping was given a state welcome at Istana Negara today in conjunction with a three-day state visit starting yesterday at the invitation of His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.

President Xi was received by Sultan Ibrahim on his arrival at 10.30 am.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, both Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as well as Cabinet ministers.

The welcome ceremony at the Istana Negara Parade Ground began with the playing of the national anthems of both countries by the Royal Malay Regiment Central Band followed by a 21-gun salute by the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment.

The Chinese President then inspected the Main Guard of Honour involving four officers and 103 personnel of other ranks from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) of Sungai Besi Camp, led by Major Mohamad Waqiyudin Abd Rahman.

After the event, Xi was then presented with a welcoming dance performance by the National Department of Culture and Arts as a symbolic respect to the Chinese President’s presence at Istana Negara.

His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim then held a meeting with Xi and the Chinese delegation in addition to witnessing a commemorative souvenir presentation ceremony at Dewan Seri Maharaja.

After the meeting, Sultan Ibrahim will hold a State Banquet in honour of Xi and members of his delegation at the Main Dining Hall.

This visit marks Xi’s second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, after the last visit in 2013 which saw the two countries upgrade diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Wisma Putra, in an earlier statement, said Xi, accompanied by cabinet ministers and senior government officials, is also scheduled to meet with Anwar this evening, to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Anwar will also host an official dinner at the Seri Perdana Complex, Putrajaya to welcome Xi, today.

Xi’s visit is part of the Chinese President’s first State Visit series this year which also includes Vietnam and Cambodia.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974. The two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year.

For 16 consecutive years since 2009, China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner.

Total trade between the two countries is worth RM484.12 billion in 2024, representing 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade (RM2.88 trillion). — Bernama