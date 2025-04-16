PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — Malaysia is committed to working together with China in various fields of mutual interest encompassing economy, trade, and investment, to new technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Malaysia, according to Anwar, views China not only a close friend and neighbour, but also as an important partner through the comprehensive strategic partnership that reflects the deep trust and long-standing cooperation between the nations.

“When we met in China (in 2023), (President) Xi (Jinping) exemplifies a new type of persona, leadership who talk about growth and investment and economic advancement and alleviate poverty and proven,” he said in his remarks before holding a bilateral meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping at Seri Perdana Complex here today.

Xi and his delegation arrived at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 5.05 pm, where they were warmly received by Anwar, and entertained by a cultural performance by the National Academy of the Arts, Heritage and Culture ( ASWARA), before signing the guest book and proceeding to a closed-door bilateral meeting.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were in attendance.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, as well as Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir. — Bernama