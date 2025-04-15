KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Works Ministry is considering the construction of dedicated motorcycle lanes on new highways as part of long-term efforts to enhance the safety and well-being of motorcyclists.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that although such infrastructure may require higher investment, it is a necessary step to address the high rate of motorcycle-related accidents in the country.

“We are well aware of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) statistics which show that many fatalities in Malaysia are caused by motorcycle accidents. So, it is indeed something that we are focusing on.

“The way forward is that when we build highways, we should consider having dedicated motorcycle lanes. Even though it may cost more, if we are serious about addressing this issue, we must plan for safer infrastructure,” he told reporters after attending the South Korea-Malaysia Road and Construction Technology Cooperation Seminar here today.

The event was also attended by South Korea’s Ambassador to Malaysia Yeo Seung-bae.

Elaborating further, Nanta said that due to limitations in expanding road structures on existing highways, especially elevated ones, the ministry has worked with industry players like PLUS Malaysia Bhd to establish designated shelter areas for motorcyclists, particularly for use during bad weather.

“Many riders tend to stop under bridges when it rains or along emergency lanes. We have seen cases where they were hit by vehicles that could not see them clearly during rain,” he also said.

Addressing concerns raised by users of motorcycle lanes about navigation application inaccuracies, Nanta acknowledged the issue and called for technology experts to find solutions.

The one-day South Korea-Malaysia Road and Construction Technology Cooperation Seminar focused on introducing cutting-edge road and construction technologies and sharing policy insights.

Jointly organised by the South Korean embassy in Malaysia, Works Ministry and the International Contractors Association of Korea (ICAK), the seminar brought together over 130 participants, including government officials, industry players, researchers, and representatives from both countries’ public agencies. — Bernama