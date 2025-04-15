KUANTAN, April 15 — Three Immigration Department officers were arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into a RM10 million corruption case, believed to be linked to a syndicate involved in smuggling foreign nationals through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2 without proper immigration screening.

All three were arrested during an operation carried out by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Pahang in Nilai (Negeri Sembilan), Johor Bahru (Johor), and Kuala Lumpur.

The three, including a woman in her 40s, are believed to have been involved in smuggling foreigners without screenings by authorities at the country’s entry points from 2021 to 2024.

The syndicate is believed to have earned millions of ringgit in bribes, which were also dispensed to other immigration personnel. They are accused of acting as a middleman to facilitate foreign nationals’ entry without following the required procedures through a modus operandi known as ‘counter setting’ at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

Following the arrests, the MACC seized several valuables, including jewellery and cash, and is currently reviewing several bank accounts believed to be connected to the suspects.

All three have been remanded, starting today until April 21, to facilitate further investigations under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Pahang MACC director Mohd Shukor Mahmud confirmed the arrests. — Bernama