KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made a personal contribution of RM5,000 to help restore running water to the Bukit Ubi Muslim cemetery in Kuantan, following weeks of disruption caused by unpaid utility bills.

The donation, aimed at settling arrears owed to the state water authority, Pengurusan Air Pahang Bhd (Paip), was delivered on Anwar’s behalf by his political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi.

In a Facebook post today, Farhan said the water supply to the cemetery had been cut off since March, affecting basic facilities and impeding site upkeep, which is visited by local families and the community regularly.

“Alhamdulillah, the water supply has now been restored. Thank you to everyone who showed concern and worked together to safeguard the community’s wellbeing,” he wrote.

The post was also shared on Anwar’s official Facebook page.

Farhan said he hoped the small gesture would help ease the burden on those maintaining the cemetery and offer greater comfort to families visiting the graves of loved ones. — Bernama