KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Several media practitioners from various agencies gathered in front of the residence of former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi at Persiaran Tuanku Jaafar as early as 6.30am today following news of the statesman’s passing.

A Bernama survey of the scene observed several vehicles, believed to be carrying dignitaries, entering the compound of the fifth Prime Minister’s home. While the weather remained clear throughout the morning, members of the press were not permitted entry into the residence.

Tun Abdullah, affectionately known as ‘Pak Lah’, passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10pm yesterday. He was 85.

According to a statement from IJN, the former premier was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing shortness of breath.

A state funeral will be held for the late former prime minister at the National Mosque today.

Meanwhile, Abdullah’s son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, informed the media that his father-in-law’s remains would be taken to the National Mosque at 8.30am today for the funeral arrangements.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (JPM), the public can pay their last respects to Tun Abdullah at the main prayer hall of the mosque between 11am and 1pm.

“The funeral prayer will be performed after the zuhur prayer at the National Mosque, and the burial will follow at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, National Mosque, Kuala Lumpur,” it said. — Bernama