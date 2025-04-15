KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — KLIA Transit services between the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KL Sentral have been increased to accommodate passenger needs, in light of road closures for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day state visit to Malaysia beginning today.

According to KLIA Ekspres, train frequency will be increased to every 15 minutes during the evening peak hours from 3pm to 8pm today, with a similar frequency scheduled for the morning peak hours from 6am to 11am on Thursday.

“Travellers to and from the airport are encouraged to take advantage of the additional train services for a smoother and more reliable journey,” it said in a Facebook post.

President Xi’s visit is at the invitation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and marks a continuation of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations that have spanned over five decades. It is his second official visit to Malaysia, following his first in 2013.

The special aircraft carrying the Chinese leader is scheduled to land at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport this evening.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a total of 17 routes have been identified for temporary closures lasting between 30 and 45 minutes, depending on the movement of the delegation. — Bernama