JOHOR BARU, April 15 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded a 34-year-old private company manager for allegedly submitting false claims relating to Agrofood Project Redevelopment Allocation (PPSPA) assistance worth RM110,000.

The six-day remand order, starting today, was granted by Magistrate Normadiana Mamat at the Magistrate’s Court here.

MACC investigators will be probing the case under Section 18 of the Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 for submitting false documentation with the intent to deceive.

Earlier, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest in connection with the case.

The suspect was detained by anti-graft investigators at the Johor MACC office at about 8pm last night.

It is understood that his arrest was related to the submission of a claim document containing false material details to the Johor Fisheries Department.

The suspect had allegedly failed to implement the supply, sending and commissioning of support equipment to recipients of the Johor PPSPA assistance programme No. 1/20223 that is worth more than RM110,000.