PORT KLANG, April 15 — Malaysia-Japan defence ties marked a key milestone as two Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) vessels — JS Bungo and JS Etajima — made a port call at Port Klang Cruise Terminal (PKTC) last Saturday, launching a broader exchange and joint exercise programme with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

The port call from April 12 to 15 forms part of the JMSDF’s Indo-Pacific and Middle East Deployment 2025 (IMED25) mission. It was led by Commander of Mine Sweeper Division 3, Captain Amano Shinsuke who was accompanied by 200 officers and crew.

As part of the engagement, the JMSDF hosted a reception onboard JS Bungo on Monday, which brought together RMN personnel, foreign military officials, and diplomats based in Malaysia.

Also present were RMN’s Commander of Naval Diving and Mine Warfare, First Admiral Dr Tay Yap Leong, and Deputy Secretary General of Malaysia’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) Mohd Yani Daud.

In his remarks, Captain Amano highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Japan and Malaysia, emphasising Malaysia’s vital role in realising a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP) due to its strategic location along key maritime routes, including the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea.

He said Japan’s Official Security Assistance (OSA) framework, launched in 2023, under which Malaysia was selected as one of the first recipients of security equipment.

Echoing this, the Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, Shikata Noriyuki, emphasised that bilateral defence ties continue to grow in significance amid global and regional challenges.

“In 2023, we elevated our bilateral ties to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said, noting that Malaysia was also the first overseas destination for the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit earlier this year.

“In the field of security, the JMSDF and the RMN conducted a bilateral exercise named ‘Malpan’ in the Strait of Malacca in February, which shows the close defence cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

The ambassador added that bilateral minesweeping and diving exercises were also conducted during the visit and expressed hope that such initiatives would further strengthen the security partnership.

The reception also featured technology showcases by leading Japanese defence and technology companies, highlighting cutting-edge innovations ranging from quantum internet capabilities to advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

These exhibitions highlight Japan’s commitment to fostering high-tech cooperation with Malaysia, offering a glimpse into the future of defence and communications technology that could potentially support joint strategic objectives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In conjunction with the JMSDF visit, the Embassy of Japan in Malaysia also hosted the Japan-Malaysia Defence Industry Forum at the PKTC on Monday. The forum served as a platform for both nations’ defence industries to explore future collaboration.

Officials from Mindef and representatives from 29 defence companies from both countries participated in the forum. — Bernama