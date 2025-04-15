KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — “He was more than just a Prime Minister — he was a leader who taught us the true meaning of love, moderation, and noble values.

“It is with a heavy heart that we bid him farewell,” said Nor Hanani Md Isa, 45, a private sector employee.

She was among the many Malaysians who gathered at the National Mosque today to pay their final respects to the country’s fifth Prime Minister, the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Reciting prayers continuously, Nor Hanani made her way from Shah Alam with her son as early as 9am, driven by deep admiration for Abdullah, fondly known as Pak Lah — a leader she described as being truly close to the hearts of the people.

“As I made the journey here, I prayed that all would be eased for this great national figure. It’s incredibly difficult to let go of a leader so dearly loved, a true role model for all of us,” she said.

“Although Pak Lah’s time in office wasn’t long, his impact was profound and his touch deeply felt — his legacy continues to be remembered even today,” she added when met by Bernama at the National Mosque compound.

Echoing a similar sentiment, lawyer Alan Ling, 42, from Sarawak, was also present to pay his last respects to the statesman with a people’s spirit.

“I came today to pay my last respects to Pak Lah. He was very humble and truly a model of a moderate Malaysia. He respected everyone, regardless of background.

“He was known as the ‘Nice Guy’ of Malaysian politics, and I believe many Malaysians admired and were proud of him for his gentle leadership and sincerity,” he said.

Textile trader K. Arvind, 49, described Abdullah’s passing as a great loss to the country.

“Pak Lah is so iconic with his quite modest nature. During his tenure, despite facing various challenges, he remained calm and we, the people, could feel the leadership, the spirit of consensus that he brought,” he said.

Describing the late Prime Minister as a father figure to the people of Kepala Batas, Shahrizal Sudin, 45, said Abdullah had made lasting contributions to the constituency’s development.

“I am a native of Kepala Batas and came today to honour Tun Pak Lah’s service as Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister.

“To us, especially in Kepala Batas, he was more than a leader — he was ayahanda, a father,” he said.

“We truly love and appreciate Pak Lah because he brought tremendous progress and development to our constituency,” he said.

For Alfian Amy, 37, from Gombak who came with a friend to pay his final respects, Abdullah will always be remembered as a moderate Islamic leader who upheld positive values throughout his administration.

Abdullah, 85, passed away at 7.10pm last night at the National Heart Institute (IJN). He will be laid to rest today at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at the National Mosque. — Bernama