KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia, expressed their condolences to the entire family of former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi on his passing yesterday.

“Our condolences to the wife of the statesman, Tun Jeanne Abdullah, and the entire family.

“We are truly grateful for all his deeds and contributions to the country. May his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” Their Majesties said in a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page today.

Tun Abdullah, 85, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute at 7.10pm yesterday.

Members of the public who wish to pay their last respects to the country’s 5th Prime Minister can do so from 10 am to 1 pm today during the lying-in-state at the main prayer hall of Masjid Negara (National Mosque).

After Zohor prayers, Tun Abdullah will be accorded a state funeral at the Heroes’ Mausoleum.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah helmed the country’s premiership from Oct 31, 2003, until April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama