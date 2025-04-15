KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed the importance of dialogue in ensuring the survival of a multiethnic country like Malaysia.

Speaking at the International Conference on Civilisational Dialogue 2025 (ICONCIDI’25) here, Anwar said Malaysia is uniquely positioned to demonstrate to the world its ability to thrive as a multiracial community.

“These dialogues are critical for our survival, to understand and appreciate one another, and to realise that we are, after all, human beings.

“It can only be achieved with compassion and by those who are strong believers in the principle of justice,” he said in his speech at Universiti Malaya’s Dewan Tunku Canselor.

Anwar cited ongoing unrest in Europe, urging Malaysia to “learn” from such incidents while highlighting the importance of dialogue as a safeguard for the nation’s future.

“We fall prey to desperate, semi-literate politicians harping on issues of race and religion — yes, it’s easier.

“It’s easier to be a fascist and talk about survival as a race than to discuss wisdom, compassion, and human dignity.

“This is our challenge: to promote what is right, what can guarantee our peace and security, or risk falling prey to voices of unreason that bring calamity to the country,” he said.

Reflecting on his role as prime minister, Anwar acknowledged the difficulty of fostering meaningful dialogue on race, religion, and civilisation, noting that many, especially the so-called urban elites, fail to appreciate his intentions.

He also dismissed claims that his push for dialogue is a political strategy to gain votes, asserting that it is instead a moral imperative.

“We are committed to this, and we cannot fail.

“This dialogue must be the voice of reason. We fail not because we are friendly with non-Malays but because we condone corrupt, irresponsible, semi-literate leaders representing our cause.

“We will succeed if we promote good governance and values that transcend race. To me, that is what dialogue is about,” he said.