KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has extended his condolences to the family of the fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN) last night.

He said in a post on the X website that the former national leader’s services and contributions will always be fondly remembered.

“His passing is a great loss for the country. May Allahyarham be granted a noble position by Allah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has also extended his condolences to the family of the late Tun Abdullah.

"May his soul be blessed and placed among the faithful," he said via his X account yesterday.

Tun Abdullah, 85, passed away at the IJN here at 7.10pm last night.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Tun Abdullah, more affectionately known as Pak Lah, served as Malaysia’s Prime Minister from Oct 31, 2003 to April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama