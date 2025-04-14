KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the passing of renowned economist Prof Khurshid Ahmad as a significant loss to the Islamic world.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said Ahmad was not only a scholar but also a prominent thinker, a pioneer of modern Islamic economic thought and co-founder of The Islamic Foundation in the United Kingdom.

“My deepest condolences. May Allah SWT accept all his good deeds, forgive his sins, grant him peace in the hereafter and place him among the martyrs and the righteous,” he said.

Anwar also expressed hope that Ahmad’s intellectual legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

International media reported that Ahmad, born on March 23, 1932 in New Delhi, India, died at the age of 93 in Leicester, United Kingdom, yesterday. — Bernama