PUTRAJAYA, April 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said discussions at the Asean Finance Ministers’ meeting focused on regional issues that the bloc can directly address, rather than global conflicts.

He explained that the finance leaders from Asean countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore agreed that regional progress must be built on a clear vision and strong leadership to ensure that Southeast Asia remains a peaceful zone.

“Conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war or economic tensions between the United States and China are beyond our control.

“Therefore, attention is directed towards matters that are within reach. The Asean finance ministers’ meeting recognised that progress must be built upon a clear vision and strong leadership to establish the region as a zone of peace, free from entanglement in major power rivalries,” he said during his speech at the Finance Ministry's monthly assembly here today.

He added that Asean must remain neutral by maintaining good relations with all countries, while prioritising the interests of each member state.

He then went on to say that Asean is pushing forward with an energy transition initiative aimed at enhancing regional energy security.

Anwar said agreements have been signed between six countries to facilitate the transfer of energy from Vietnam to Peninsular Malaysia — passing through Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand.

“However, the high costs remain a challenge, with Petronas currently exploring potential early-stage investments in Vietnam,” he added.

Anwar also shared that Asean is strengthening cross-border payment connectivity to facilitate financial operations for Asean’s authorised economic operators.

In line with this effort, he said that Intra-Asean trade is expected to be enhanced through digital means, but stressed that Malaysia must first improve its internet connectivity infrastructure.

He said this responsibility lies with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), telecommunications companies, and the Ministry of Communications.