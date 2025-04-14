SHAH ALAM, April 14 — A man believed to be involved in the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl was killed in a shootout with police in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang, early this morning.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (intelligence/operations) Datuk Fadil Marsus said police had tracked down the 21-year-old local suspect on Jalan Bayu Tinggi, Klang, but he attempted to flee.

“The suspect rammed into a police vehicle, prompting a car chase before he was intercepted. A shootout occurred between the suspect and police officers at the scene,” he said in a statement.

He said a search of the suspect’s vehicle uncovered a semi-automatic pistol and a parang, and checks showed that he had no criminal records. — Bernama