KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Communications Ministry will continue to monitor the use of social media throughout the Ayer Kuning state by-election campaign to ensure that it is not abused to spread fake news, defamatory material and content related to 3R (religion, race and royalty).

In this regard, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil advised all parties to campaign responsibly by steering clear of sensitive issues.

“I am advising everyone to avoid slanders or use the 3R elements in the campaign, especially on social media because we have the ability to track those who send messages and comments.

“In fact, with the amendment to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which came into effect on February 11, if a person is found guilty under Section 233, he can be fined up to RM500,000, which is a very large amount. So I hope this will be a reminder for us to avoid spreading slander throughout the campaign and at all times,” he said.

He told reporters at the Lembah Pantai Parliamentary Constituency Aidilfitri Open House here last night.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election on April 26 is being held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, on February 22 due to a heart attack.

The contest is a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.

Commenting on the BN candidate, Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, said Mohamad Yusri has a good chance of winning the seat.

“I met the candidate a few days ago during a brief visit to Ayer Kuning and I see that he is experienced and educated. I think he has a good chance but he needs to work hard as well,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech at the event, Fahmi gave an assurance that the planned rapid development, especially in the Lembah Pantai area, would not disregard the rights of any party.

He said that with the enactment of the Urban Renewal Act (PSB), no party would be oppressed.

“This PSB Bill will not set aside the rights of any party as claimed...it will not happen. In fact, with the existence of this PSB Act, the rights of those involved will be guaranteed and defended.

“Regardless of class, religion, race or any difference in background...we will be fair to all parties,” he said.

According to Fahmi, the development in Lembah Pantai will involve the construction of five Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations, including the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, Simpang Pantai Permai and KTM Pantai Dalam.

He said as a member of parliament, he strives to improve the quality of services and is determined to improve performance for the people, especially for the residents of Lembah Pantai. — Bernama