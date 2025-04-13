KUANTAN, April 13 — Police will summon five individuals, including Raub Member of Parliament Chow Yu Hui, to assist in investigations into the case of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties during a recent enforcement operation at a durian farm in Raub.

Raub police chief Supt Mohd Shahril Abd Rahman said Chow, who is also the Save Musang King Alliance advisor, would be called in soon to assist with investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

“So far, we have received three police reports related to the operation and investigations are ongoing,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Yesterday, police confirmed that the reports were lodged by an officer from the State Enforcement Unit, the police and a non-governmental organisation.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shahril said enforcement activities at the durian farms would continue as planned by the authorities.

Media reports stated that farmers had reportedly blocked access routes and displayed banners to express their dissatisfaction after enforcement personnel destroyed their decades-old crops. However, the situation was brought under control without any untoward incidents.

Previously, the Pahang government also denied violating a court order when it felled around 200 Musang King durian trees during the enforcement operation in Sungai Klau, Raub, on April 8. — Bernama