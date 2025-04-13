TAIPING, April 13 — The National Teachers’ Day celebration, themed ‘Teachers as Drivers of Education Reform,’ will be held in Sarawak next month, emphasising the need for a better national education system.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that in addition to the six previously announced initiatives to empower teachers, the ministry is also concentrating on improvements at the most fundamental level - the classroom schooling system.

“Teachers and administrators must lead this school reform to ensure that what we are currently implementing truly has an effect and impact on the nation’s education,” she told a press conference after launching the 2025 national-level Gerakan Massa #terimakasihcikgu event at a shopping mall here today.

Also present were Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh and Education Director-General Datuk Azman Adnan.

At a later press conference, Azman said the Education Ministry expects the 430,000 teachers across 10,236 schools nationwide to translate their expectations into practical actions and commitment in their roles to develop students.

“This represents a significant hope for society, as schools are the starting point in educating our 5.2 million children.

“It is the responsibility of educators to nurture holistic individuals — physically, emotionally, spiritually, and intellectually,” he said.

On Gerakan Massa, Azman said various activities have been held over the two-day programme since yesterday.

The event featured a Health Run with approximately 5,000 participants, several discourse sessions, and a narrative talk by the Education Director-General. Additionally, an education forum included contributions from parents, the community, and the private sector from across the country, along with exhibitions at 62 booths.

“The Gerakan Massa #terimakasihcikgu is a programme aimed at enlivening the Teachers’ Day celebration to encourage the public to appreciate and recognise the dedication and contributions of educators to the development of national education.”

“In addition, we want cooperation in the education sector — especially involving communities, parents, and various stakeholders — to continue growing in appreciation for teachers over time,” he said.

The Gerakan Massa #terimakasihcikgu initiative was launched by the Ministry of Education (MoE) in 2018 to appreciate teachers nationwide. It has been held annually with various activities and programmes involving parents, communities, and the private sector.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of the importance of teachers’ roles in shaping the future of Malaysia’s younger generation.

It also aims to honour and recognise the contributions of teachers by involving parents, communities, and the private sector as strategic partners in education. — Bernama