KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — A man was found dead after he was gored by a buffalo in Kampung Tebak, Chukai, in a suspected accident while attempting to restrain the animal.

According to Harian Metro, villagers discovered the body of 43-year-old Md Fandi at around 3pm on Friday with injuries to his chest and thigh.

“My younger brother and I tried to find our brother but failed, before we were shocked to learn he had died after being gored by a buffalo,” said his sister Noramidah Mohamad, 40.

She said Md Fandi had left home at about 8am on Thursday to catch one of his buffaloes to sell.

She added that he had been rearing five buffaloes over the past few years and remained unmarried.

“When he did not return by evening, I became very worried and asked my brother to help search around the village, but we couldn’t find him,” she said.

Noramidah said they later learnt that her brother had successfully caught the buffalo, but it attacked him after the rope used to restrain it reportedly broke.

She said their brother had lived with her and one other sibling since their mother passed away two years ago, while their six other siblings lived separately.

“He seemed to know his time was near as he had earlier named one of our brothers as the nominee for his Employees Provident Fund account,” she said.

Noramidah added that he had also told a sister to withdraw all his savings from the bank in the event of his death.

The family buried Md Fandi at the Kampung Tebak Muslim Cemetery at about 4am on Saturday.

Kemaman district police chief Superintendent Mohd Razi Rosli confirmed the incident and said police have classified the case as sudden death.