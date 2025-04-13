KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Meticulous preparations, including aerial surveillance, are underway to ensure the highest level of security for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In a post on its official Facebook page yesterday, PDRM said the aerial surveillance was conducted earlier today by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain aboard a PDRM AW139 helicopter.

The helicopter was flown by Air Operations Force (PGU) Commander Datuk Noor Sham Md Jani, assisted by DSP Mohammad Firdaus Rosli.

“The nearly hour-long surveillance covered strategic locations, including the designated routes (for the state visit) and venues for official events.

“This is to ensure the highest level of security preparedness by the Force, through the Internal Security and Public Order Department, during the official visit, with the collaboration of various units,” read the post.

Razarudin had earlier received a briefing from Putrajaya district police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed at a hotel in Putrajaya, before boarding the helicopter at the Helipad, Precinct 6.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Khalid Saion, Bukit Aman Special Action Unit assistant commander (Operations) Supt Mohammad Khairani Khalid, and several senior officers.

Previously, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Madani government spokesperson, said the Cabinet viewed the visit as significant in strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade.

He said the visit was not only highly anticipated but also part of Malaysia’s efforts as a trading nation to strengthen trade relations with various countries, including China. — Bernama