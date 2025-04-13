LAHAD DATU, April 13 — Former Silam MP, now known as Lahad Datu, Datuk Salleh Kalbi, 61, died at the Lahad Datu Hospital at about 4.40am this morning due to a lung infection.

This was confirmed by the late Salleh’s wife Datin Fatmah Abdul Aziz, who informed that her husband had been admitted and undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past two weeks.

"The funeral prayers were held at the Firdaus Mosque in Kampung Sapagaya and was buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Terusan after Zohor today," she said when contacted today.

Fatmah described her late husband as a good person who was humble and with a people's spirit.

She said throughout her life, Salleh was easily approachable by the people and even until the end, he continued to fight to defend the people of Lahad Datu.

Salleh, who was the Barisan Nasional MP for the Silam Parliamentary constituency from 2008 to 2013, leaves behind a widow and two daughters. — Bernama