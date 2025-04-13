KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has seized the products of foreign traders who were operating their businesses without licences in the capital in an operation yesterday.

DBKL said the traders were found to be conducting business along Jalan Leboh Pudu and Jalan Tun Tan Siew Sin.

“Action was taken based on periodic monitoring around the Petaling area. All seized items were taken to the store at Jalan Lombong, Taman Miharja Cheras, Kuala Lumpur for recording and documentation process.

“Seizures were done in accordance with the Licensing of Trades, Businesses and. Industries (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-Laws 2016,” DBKL posted on Facebook.

It also stated that it would continue enforcement actions and monitoring at focus areas that have been identified and the public could channel complaints and information at https://adukl.dbkl.gov.my. — Bernama