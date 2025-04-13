TAPAH, April 13 — The government is open to considering any proposals for improving existing laws, including those involving the appointment process of the Chief Justice, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the government spokesman, said the government acknowledges the views expressed by various parties, including concerns over the Prime Minister’s role in the appointment of the Chief Justice.

“The government is open to receiving all kinds of views on how to improve the current laws, whether relating to the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) or other matters.

“The Cabinet also takes note that a court case has been filed challenging the JAC Act itself. So the Cabinet will examine the matter,” he said at a press conference after visiting the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) in Air Kuning here today.

Also present were Perak Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi and the Barisan Nasional candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir.

Fahmi said that since the Madani Government took office, more than 80 bills have been tabled in Parliament for either amendment or enactment of laws, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s institutions and democratic system.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat was recently reported, at the 24th Commonwealth Law Conference in Malta, as proposing removing the Prime Minister’s role in the appointment of the Chief Justice to help dispel perceptions of political influence over the judiciary. — Bernama