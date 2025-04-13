KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli defended his position as PKR Pandan Branch Chief in the 2025 PKR Election for Branch, Wanita and Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Branch levels which took place yesterday.

The victory of Rafizi who has been the incumbent for the branch since 2018, was displayed on the official website for the PKR 2025 Election today.

The PKR deputy president defeated his challenger Shahrom Musa after securing 883 votes.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan each won without contesting.

Amirudin, who is also the PKR vice-president, won uncontested for the position of PKR Gombak Branch Chief, while Ramanan, who is also PKR’s Information Chief 1 for the position of PKR Sungai Buloh Branch Chief.

Famous rapper Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad or better known as Altimet also managed to defend his position as PKR Ampang Branch Chief in a three-cornered contest.

Altimet who is also the Lembah Jaya State Assemblyman obtained 1,926 votes, to defeat his two challengers, Selangor Deputy Speaker Mohd Kamri Kamaruddin and Azrul Azwar Ahmad Tajudin, who received 1,637 and 236 votes respectively.

Yesterday, 75 per cent of PKR members fulfilled their responsibilities for the PKR election at the Branch, Wanita Branch and AMK Branch levels involving three states, namely Selangor, Melaka and Perlis, while in Kedah only the AMK Branch election is being held.

Meanwhile, in Melaka, Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin won the position of PKR Hang Tuah Jaya Branch Chief, while Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli lost to the Deputy Branch Chief.

Shamsul Iskandar, who is also the PKR International Bureau chairman, got 1,995 votes, to defeat incumbent Mohd Rafee Ibrahim who had 736 votes, while Adam Adli lost to his challenger Zamzizul Nordin who received 1,905 votes.

Shamsul Iskandar said one of his main focuses after assuming the position of PKR Hang Tuah Jaya branch chief was to ensure PKR’s victory in the Melaka State Election (PRN) and the 16th General Election (GE16).

“The ‘main business’ for a political party is the election and God willing, I will put the focus of the election as a priority and for us to prepare for the (next) election and general election,” he told reporters.

In Perlis, Pakatan Harapan (PH) state chairman Noor Amin Ahmad successfully defended the position of PKR Kangar branch chief by garnering 1,295 votes, defeating his challenger Indera Kayangan assemblyman Gan Ay Ling who garnered 1,059 votes.

Through a post on Facebook, Noor Amin, who expressed his appreciation, said the election process in the party is normal to strengthen the party at all levels.

“Most importantly, we have all pledged to serve and fight for religion, the nation and the people. This victory is a responsibility, not a privilege,” he said.

The election for PKR leaders at the Branch, Wanita Branch and AMK Branch levels will be from April 11 to 20.

Election for the positions of the Central Leadership Council (MPP), the Central Women’s Leadership Council (MPWP) and the Central Justice Youth Leadership Council (MPAMKP), will be held on May 24. — Bernama