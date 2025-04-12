KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Authorities have recorded 179 witness statements as part of an investigation into the gas pipeline fire that erupted in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on April 1, according to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

Of those interviewed, 138 were victims of the blast, with others including developers and contractors (10), Petronas representatives (4), police officers (8), Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) officials (2) and 14 others.

Additionally, a Health Ministry official and an associate professor in engineering and built environment from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) have also provided statements, he said when contacted today.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10 am, sent flames more than 30 metres into the air, with temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took close to eight hours to bring the blaze under control.

Hussein said as of 6 pm yesterday, 769 police reports have been lodged, most relating to damage to homes and vehicles, and injuries sustained in the blast. One temporary relief centre (PPS) remains open at Masjid Putra Heights.

Op Gas Putra Heights 2025, now in its 12th day, involves 539 personnel from 13 agencies, including 125 police officers, among them members of the General Operations Force, who have been assigned to maintain 24-hour security at the site, he added.

Meanwhile, investigation and recovery efforts are being coordinated with Petronas, the Selangor Utility Corridor (KUSEL), Air Selangor, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), Public Works Department (JKR), MBSJ, Civil Defence Force (APM), Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB), the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

Hussein said the police Air Operations Drone Unit is also continuing aerial night surveillance of the Ground Zero site, capturing visual data and photographs within a 500-metre radius to support the on-site command centre in monitoring maintenance and recovery work.

Earlier, he also visited four police personnel affected by the incident in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru and delivered assistance to them. — Bernama