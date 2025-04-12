SHAH ALAM, April 12 — A delivery rider was found dead from suspected electrocution while using a mobile phone that was being charged in a flooded house in Kampung Padang Jawa, Klang this afternoon.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the police was informed of the discovery of the dead man, 24, in a house by the public at 6.11pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that the premise was a one-story house. The deceased was found prone wearing a dark blue t-shirt and black shorts.

“Investigations indicated the deceased died of electrocution while using a mobile phone that was being charged in the flooded house,” he said in a statement today.

There were no signs of a struggle or injuries to the body, which was sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang for autopsy, he added.

“The case is being investigated as a sudden death and those with information are asked to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Fildza Che Ibrahim at 016-9537372,” he said, as he advised the public to be careful while using electrical and electronic devices during floods to avoid untoward incidents. — Bernama