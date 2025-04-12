TAPAH, April 12 — The nomination process for the Ayer Kuning state by-election at Dewan Merdeka here went smoothly this morning, said Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin.

He said police are satisfied with the cooperation given by the contesting political parties and that no untoward incidents occurred up till the nomination process ended at 10 am.

“So far, we have not received any reports on election-related violations,” he told a media conference here today.

He added that 778 police officers and personnel were deployed for traffic and safety controls throughout the nomination process.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election will see a three-cornered fight involving candidates from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM)

BN is represented by Tapah Umno division secretary Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, 54, while PN is fielding Tapah PN chairman Abd Muhaimin Malek, 44, with PSM represented by its deputy secretary-general Bawani KS, 40.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisam said that police have, so far, approved five permit applications for the 14-day campaigning, starting today until 11.59 pm on April 25.

“We advise all parties campaigning to avoid touching on sensitive issues involving race, religion and royalty (3R),” he said.

He added that they would also deploy police personnel at every area where campaigning or ceramah (political talks) is held to ensure those involved complied with the stipulated regulations.

The Election Commission (EC) has set April 26 for polling and April 22 for early voting.

The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, on Feb 22.

The Ayer Kuning state constituency has 31,897 registered voters, comprising 31,315 ordinary voters and 582 police personnel and their spouses. — Bernama