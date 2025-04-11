TAPAH, April 11 — The battle for the Ayer Kuning state seat begins tomorrow with the nomination of candidates at the Dewan Merdeka here.

Each prospective candidate is given an hour, from 9am to 10am, to submit their nomination forms before the list of those eligible to contest is announced by returning officer Ahmad Redhauddin Ahmad Shokori.

Once the nomination process is complete, candidates have 14 days to campaign to garner votes in the state constituency, which is one of the two state seats under the Tapah parliamentary constituency.

Based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department website, the weather throughout the nomination process is expected to be rainy.

According to an Election Commission (EC) source, seven nomination forms for the Ayer Kuning by-election were sold at 11am this morning.

So far, Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) have each announced their respective candidates to contest the state seat.

BN has named Tapah Umno Division secretary Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, 54, as its candidate representing the unity government.

PN will be fielding Tapah PN chief Abdul Muhaimin Malek, 44, while PSM has nominated its deputy secretary-general Bawani KS, 40.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said a total of 778 officers and personnel will be assigned on nomination day tomorrow.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, on February 25.

The EC has set the polling day for the state by-election on April 26, while early voting is on April 22. — Bernama