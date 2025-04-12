KUCHING, April 12 — A jobless man was sentenced to six months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday for threatening to burn down his father’s house.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Mohamad Iham Jamil, 33, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to seven years in jail, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Mohamad Iham committed the offence in Taman Malihah, Matang here on April 6 at around 5pm.

According to the facts of the case, Mohamad Iham became enraged after one of his elder brothers called to reprimand him for being disrespectful towards their father.

This led him to threaten to burn down and demolish the house before leaving the premises.

Fearing for the safety of other family members, his father later lodged a police report.

It is understood that Mohamad Iham’s outburst was initially triggered by a disagreement with his girlfriend.

He did not have legal representation. — The Borneo Post